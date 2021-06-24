TVNZ, TV2, NRK add Diana’s Decades

Pubcasters TVNZ in New Zealand, TV2 in Sweden and NRK in Norway are among the international buyers to have picked up forthcoming ITV docuseries Diana’s Decades from UK distributor Silverlining Rights.

Netherlands Public Broadcasting System member EO, Australia’s Network 10, Denmark’s TV2 and BBC Lifestyle in Poland and South Africa have also agreed deals for the 3×60′ show.

Produced by UK prodco Spun Gold TV, the series covers Princess Diana’s life as a cultural influencer from her charity work to her marriage to Prince Charles. It is being released to mark 60 years since her birth.

Other buyers include BBC Select in the US, DirecTV and streamer DirecTVGo (Latin America), Sky Play (Brazil), Rai Documentari (Italy), Orf III (Austria), SBS (Belgium), RTL (Germany), SIC (Portugal), Czech TV, and Virgin Media Television (Ireland).

Bethan Corney, MD of Silverlining, said: “Diana’s Decades immediately stood out as a series with strong international appeal.”

Spun Gold MD Daniela Neuman added: “Having worked with Bethan previously, we were confident that her team would be able to plug the substantial funding gap on the project and they rapidly came up with the goods, enabling us to provide a high-quality, bigger-budget series for both ITV and international buyers.”