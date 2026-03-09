TVNZ extends multi-year content deal with Sony Pictures TV, reports revenue slip

Television New Zealand (TVNZ) has renewed its long-term content agreement with Sony Pictures Television (SPTV) covering programming for its streaming platform TVNZ+ and broadcast channels TVNZ 1, 2 and DUKE.

The extended multi-year deal will include forthcoming series The Miniature Wife from Media Res Studios, four-parter Dear England from Left Bank Pictures, The Other Bennet Sister from Bad Wolf and Stan/BBC coproduction Lord of the Flies.

TVNZ’s chief news and content officer Nadia Tolich said the deal cemented the broadcaster’s partnership with SPTV, “bringing more of Sony’s premium entertainment content free to audiences right across Aotearoa [New Zealand], however they choose to watch with us.”

On Friday, TVNZ reported net profit after tax of NZ$2.4m (US$1.41m) for the six months to the end of December.

It also revealed a decline in total revenue of 12% on the previous corresponding period, down to NZ$134m, citing continued market disruption of the advertising market from international tech platforms.

Jodi O’Donnell, TVNZ’s CEO, said 2026 would be a “defining year” for the broadcaster with its move to a digital first strategy fully in motion.

“We’re investing now to ensure TVNZ is the place New Zealanders choose first for the news, entertainment and sport they love. That comes with planned short-term costs, but we’re confident in the long-term value these changes will create for New Zealand audiences and advertisers,” she said.