TVNZ content chief Nevak Rogers highlights 2024 Kiwi-centric slate

New Zealand’s national broadcaster TVNZ has placed locally made content at the core of its 2024 slate showcase, stating that it is the networks’ investment in Aotearoatanga or ‘New Zealandness’ that defines its success.

Speaking at the networks content showcase in Wellington this week, TVNZ’s acting director of content, Nevak Rogers said: “Our distinct Kiwi voice is what sets Te Reo Tātaki apart. I’m excited by the diversity of our upcoming local content slate, the lens of Aotearoatanga ensures we’re reflecting our community and sharing their stories.”

The local team behind Wellington Paranormal, Kitchen Table Productions, will launch new series, Warren’s Vortex about a hidden vortex in a suburban garden shed that leads to parallel realities.

New local observational doc series, The Hospital, looking at junior doctors at Middlemore Hospital, has been commissioned.

Great Southern Television is also working on a spin-off of its factual series The Casketeer’s, which takes a journey through grief around the globe in Casketeers: Life & Death Around The World.

Original commissioned documentaries in 2024 include The Lost Boys of Dilworth which explores the issue of abuse at one of Auckland’s wealthiest schools and Documentary New Zealand returns with six new titles, including Mana Kura, The 501s: Inside, Hyper, The Filters, Predict My Future and Trans And Pregnant.

Rogers added that the broadcaster’s growing audience of 4.3 million across all channels was benefitting from high-end international and local content acquisitions that sit behind streamer platforms or paywalls in most other markets.

“Extensive content deals will continue to bring audiences the best of international programming to complement our homegrown hits. Much of this content is behind a paywall in the majority of territories, and we’re thrilled to be able to deliver it to Kiwi audiences for free,” she said.

The network has acquired the BBC’s Planet Earth III, Australia’s new series MasterChef: Dessert Masters. A number of travel series will be screened, with presenters including Bill Bailey, George Clarke, Joanna Lumley and Morgan Freeman. Love Island will also return in 2024, including an ‘All Stars’ season.

Other returning shows include Celebrity Treasure Island with its sixth season, and new seasons of My Kitchen Rules NZ and The Great Kiwi Bake Off.

In factual and lifestyle content, British television personality Phil Spencer returns in a new series of New Zealand’s Best Homes in addition to a local version of Spencer’s format Love It or List It, with Love It or List It NZ. In further property genre content, the network has commissioned new series My Dream Green Home and the return of Grand Designs NZ, with Country House Hunters New Zealand and Moving Houses also screening in 2024.

New drama Testify examines tumult and teachery amongst a family at the head of a mega-church, while dramedy The Boy, The Queen and Everything In Between follows a recently released prison inmate trying to make amends with his estranged father, who is the most famous drag queen in the country. Local drama series The Gone returns for a second season, as does Under The Vines, The Brokenwood Mysteries and My Life is Murder.

In international drama acquisitions, 2024 will feature The Day of The Jackal starring Eddie Redmayne, Jed Mercurio’s new series Breathtaking, based on Rachel Clarke’s memoir centred on the early days of the Covid pandemic. Australian author Liane Moriarty’s screen adaptation Apples Never Fall, starring Sam Neill and Annette Bening and the reinvigorated Matlock starring Kathy Bates in addition to The Good Fight spinoff series Elsbeth.