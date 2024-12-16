TVNZ accelerates digital strategy with FIFA and Bloomberg FAST channel launches

New Zealand broadcaster TVNZ has accelerated its digital strategy securing new content deals with Bloomberg and FIFA for the launch of new FAST (free ad-supported television) channels.

The public broadcaster has launched two business-focused Bloomberg channels, Bloomberg TV+ and Bloomberg Originals, and a football devotes destination FIFA+ across its streaming platform TVNZ+.

The network recently reported 25% year-on-year growth in viewership on TVNZ+.

“Getting the company into the right shape and size for the digital world is a process we will be engaged in for some time yet. TVNZ’s digital-first business model will be a top governance priority for FY25,” said TVNZ chair Alastair Carruthers in the company’s annual report.

“There will be more change on our horizon and we anticipate further operating losses in the short term that we’ll need to absorb. But there is a relentless focus on becoming more efficient, stabilising income, growing digital revenue, and assisting advertisers to make the most of a recovery from the current recession,” he added.

TVNZ said its digital strategy is focused on delivering content to viewers however they want to consume it, with the new FAST channels complementing TVNZ+’s existing line up.