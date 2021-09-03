Please wait...
TVNow teams with Babylon Berlin creators for new German period drama

Period drama House of Promises (working title)

RTL Deutschland’s streaming service TVNow has commissioned a period drama set in 1920s Berlin from Babylon Berlin producers X Filme and Beta Film.

House of Promises (working title) is currently being shot on location in Berlin, Brandenburg and the Saxon city of Görlitz.

The plot chronicles the dramatic turn of an era from the perspective of a young woman and a Jewish family, owner of a state-of-the-art department store at Berlin’s Torstrasse 1.

The 12×60’ series is the latest collaboration between X Filme and Beta Film, whose long-running, series Babylon Berlin (produced for ARD and Sky) has sold to more than 140 territories worldwide.

House of Promises will initially air on RTL Deutschland’s streaming service TVNow (soon to be known as RTL+) in the first half of 2022 and later on Vox. Beta Film is handling world sales and will present the first moving images of the series at Mipcom.

The series stars up-and-coming lead actors Naemi Feitisch and Ludwig Simon as well as Nina Kunzendorf (Phoenix), Alexander Scheer (Blood Red Sky, We Children from Bahnhof Zoo) and Samuel Finzi (Allmen, Generation War).

Clive Whittingham
03-09-2021
