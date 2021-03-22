TVNOW greenlights Hoff drama

TVNOW, the SVoD platform of German broadcaster RTL, has commissioned a scripted series starring David Hasselhoff, called Ze Network.

The series is the first commission to come out of a new partnership between ViacomCBS-owned US prodco CBS Studios and Berlin prodco Syrreal Entertainment, known for the Netflix series Dogs of Berlin.

The new coproduction deal aims to produce high-end scripted content made in Germany and marketed around the world.

Ze Network was created by Syrreal CEO Christian Alvart and sees Hasselhoff playing a version of himself as he tries to regain his former fame by starring in a play in Germany. However, his role leads him to be chased by international assassins.

Alvart is directing the series, while Syrreal joint-CEO Sigi Kamml is series producer along with Timm Oberwelland. Hasselhoff is executive producer on the show.

RTL and Hasselhoff have history, with the German channel broadcasting his 1980s hit series Knight Rider domestically. Hasselhoff previously played himself in a scripted series in 2018 when he appeared in YouTube German original series Neuland.

CBS Studios retains the remake and derivation rights to the series, while ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group will shop the show outside German-speaking markets.