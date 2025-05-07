Please wait...
TVI alum João Maia Abreu named head of business and copros at Portugal’s SPi

Former TVI executive João Maia Abreu has been named head of business and coproductions at Portuguese studio SPi.

João Maia Abreu

Abreau has more than 25 years of experience in media, starting his career as a journalist, news anchor and TV presenter.

He spent 17 years at Portuguese commercial broadcaster TVI, latterly serving as head of international channels, a role he held for over a decade.

SPTV-owned SPi produces fiction series, documentaries and other content with a range of coproduction partners. Titles include Codex 632, made with RTP and Globoplay, and Motel Valkirias, a coproduction with CTV.

Abreu said: “It is with great enthusiasm that I join the SP family, the largest independent production company in Portugal. I want to contribute to its success, help with its achievements and prepare for the future of SPi’s internationalisation.”

