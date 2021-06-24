TVFI absorbed into UniFrance

TV France International (TVFI), the organisation that connects French TV companies with the international market, is set to close after merging with UniFrance, the country’s publicly funded film promotion arm.

The decision was made unanimously at TVFI’s general meeting on Wednesday. The organisation will now be absorbed within UniFrance, which will act as a single national body aiming to promote France’s audiovisual content.

Its work will be split between producers and international sales, with a specialised short films division.

“TV France International represents 27 years of history and work dedicated to supporting the export of audiovisual programmes, of international travel, of contacts created and of diverse strategies built step by step,” said TVFI president Hervé Michel.

“This transformation marks a new era for our team, for our members and for French exporters in general, who will now have unprecedented dynamism and impact. But we do feel a little pang in our hearts as we close the door.”

TVFI was created in 1994 and has run a Biarritz-based rendezvous for over 25 years. The upcoming online edition is set for September 6 to 8. The elected steering committee of the new body will choose its chairmen on July 2.

“We are very proud of what we’ve accomplished. We end our journey with a historic number of members, more than 160 member companies, and a record influx of producers united around this merger project. The future looks bright,” added TVFI MD Sarah Hemar.