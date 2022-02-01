Please wait...
TVF Int'l launches winter factual slate ahead of London Screenings event

Season 9 of BBC2’s Digging for Britain

UK factual distributor TVF International (TVFI) has launched its winter slate ahead of its London Screenings showcase event on March 1.

The slate comprises 150 hours of programming in the science, history and specialist factual genres.

In history, TVFI is launching Channel 4-commissioned Lost Treasure Tombs of the Ancient Maya (2×47’) from Windfall Films, NPO’s The Faces of History (6×40’) and the ninth season of BBC2’s Digging for Britain (6×60’).

In science, TVFI’s slate includes Rain: The Untold Story (3×60’) from Welsh prodco Cwmni Da TV, Carbon: The Unauthorised Biography (1×89’/1×55’) from Genepool Productions and Handful of Films, and RTE’s long-running environmental series Eco-Eye: Sustainable Solutions (48×25’).

True documentary and world affairs programmes include feature doc Ximei: Fighting China’s AIDS Scandal (1×98’/1×52’), Channel 4 Dispatches special Did Covid Leak from a Lab (1×47’) and Channel NewsAsia docs Video Game Wars: Japan (1×48’) and One Way: Hong Kong Exodus (1×48’).

Elsewhere, TVFI is adding programming from disability-first prodco Attitude Pictures, including My Perfect Family (37×29’) and Being Me (48×29’), in addition to TVNZ’s factual entertainment series Down for Love (5×45’).

Finally, TVFI will be bringing half a dozen carefully selected factual projects in development to market, including 4K series Australia from Above (4×60’) from RJ Media.

KarolinaKaminska
Karolina Kaminska 01-02-2022 ©C21Media
