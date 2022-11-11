TVF International promotes Poppy McAlister after Lindsey Ayotte’s departure

London-based distributor TVF International (TVFI) has promoted its head of sales and acquisitions lead Poppy McAlister, following the departure of Lindsey Ayotte after eight years.

McAlister will now lead the distribution outfit and head up its sales and acquisitions strategy in the UK and North America.

Ayotte, who TVFI said will be stepping out of the broadcast industry in her next role, joined TVFI in 2015 as a trainee before rising up the ranks and taking on roles such as head of sales, head of strategic development and company director.

McAlister will be attending the World Congress of Science & Factual Producers (WCSFP) in Glasgow later this month.

Sales manager Serafina Pang will lead TVFI’s 10-strong sales team, as well as managing sales across Asia and Europe.

Pang will be attending the Asia TV Forum (ATF) in December with acquisitions manager Julian Chou-Lambert, who continues to work with TVFI’s production partners in China, India, Singapore and Latin America.

On the production side of the business, former senior sales, acquisitions and marketing executive Samuel Joyce has been promoted to acquisitions and content strategist, moving into a full-time role working on TVFI’s acquisitions and coproductions across Europe and Asia.

McAlister said: “TVF is one of the few remaining true independent factual distributors and our success over the course of almost four decades is testament to the highly talented team, past and present, who have enabled us to reach record-breaking heights in the last 12 months.

“Mipcom was a great reminder of the importance of face-to-face business, so a key focus for our team in 2023 will be on attending all the major markets including WCSFP, ATF, Realscreen and AIDC [Australian International Documentary Conference].”

Pang said: “Now is the time to build on past successes and continue expanding into new areas. Asia and CEE are rapidly developing and becoming increasingly important territories to us.”

Joyce added: “Off the back off a record Mipcom slate, with exciting commissioning projects brewing and with new production and coproduction partners in regions as diverse as Dubai, CEE and Korea, TVF International is well-placed to cement its position as the leading independent distributor of documentaries and factual series across the coming year.”