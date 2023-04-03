TVE in Spain takes a deep dive with WildBear factual series Under the Sea

Spanish pubcaster TVE has acquired Australia-based prodco WildBear Entertainment’s 4×60’ wildlife series Under the Sea.

The show was licensed by WildBear International, the distribution arm of the factual specialist.

Under the Sea has also been taken by Germany’s RTL for Geo TV, Portugal’s RTP, Czech Republic’s FTV Prima, South Korea’s KBS, France 5 and China’s Central Cooperation International.

WildBear Entertainment’s Extreme Snakes (2×60’) has been pre-sold to ZDF/Arte (Germany/France), the UK’s Sky Nature, Sky Italia and Viasat World (Eastern Europe and Scandinavia), and also licensed to Discovery Networks Asia-Pacific (pan-Asia and India), Multicanal for Odisea (Iberia) Portugal’s RTP and Czech Republic’s FTV Prima.

In addition, WildBear shows Nature’s Mass Attacks (2×60’) and Nature’s Fast Attacks (2×60’) have both been pre-sold to RTL for NTV and Sky Nature, and acquired by Discovery Networks Asia-Pacific, Multicanal for Odesia, RTP, FTV Prima and Viasat World.