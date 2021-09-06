Please wait...
TV4, VRT, NPO among broadcasters convinced by Channel 4’s Deceit

Story Films’ Deceit follows the investigation into the murder of Rachel Nickell

TV4 in Sweden, VRT in Belgium and NPO in the Netherlands are among the international broadcasters to have picked up UK pubcaster Channel 4’s true crime drama Deceit.

Deceit, produced by Story Films, stars Niamh Algar (Raised by Wolves, Calm with Horses) as the female undercover officer asked to become bait in the trap.

Eddie Marsan (Ray Donovan, Vice) Harry Treadaway (The Crown), Sion Daniel Young (Doc Martin), Rochenda Sandall (Line of Duty) and Nathaniel Martello-White (Collateral) also star in the drama, which premieres on commercially funded UK pubcaster Channel 4 later this year.

Nova TV (Greece), CMore (Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden) and BETV (French-speaking Belgium) have all picked up the series from distributor All3Media International, while HBO Europe has acquired rights across multiple territories in Europe covering Central and Eastern Europe and Iberia, and Canal+ has acquired the series for French-speaking Europe.

In the Asia Pacific region, rights to Deceit have been acquired by Stan (Australia), Sky Network (New Zealand) and Pumpkin Film (China). WarnerMedia Latin America has also signed a pan-regional deal for its premiere on HBO Max.

