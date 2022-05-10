Please wait...
TV4 Sweden, TV2 Norway pick up Dynamic TV’s Harry Wild starring Jane Seymour

Jane Seymour stars as Harriet ‘Harry’ Wild in the mystery thriller

TV4 Sweden and TV2 Norway are among the international broadcasters to have acquired Irish mystery thriller Harry Wild, which stars James Bond actor Jane Seymour.

Harry Wild is produced by its international distributor Dynamic Television with Metropolitan Films in Ireland and coproduced by Acorn Media Enterprises and ZDF for AMC Networks’ streaming platform Acorn TV.

Created and co-written by David Logan (Last Christmas), the 8×60’ drama stars Seymour (The Kominsky Method, Dr Quinn Medicine Woman) as a recently retired English professor who discovers a real knack for investigation and cannot help but interfere with the cases assigned to her police detective son.

Seymour also executive produces the series along with Dan March, Klaus Zimmermann, James Gibb, James Flynn, Morgan O’Sullivan, David McLoughlin, David Logan, Jo Spain, Bea Tammer, Catherine Mackin, Claus Wunn and Frank Seyberth. Ronan Burke (Jelly Baby) and Robert Burke (Max Rules) serve as directors.

Deals have also been secured with MTV3 Finland, TV2 Denmark, Mediaset Italy, OTE Greece and AXN Mystery in Japan, while Harry Wild will also be available on Acorn in Spain, the Netherlands, Latin America and India.

Ruth Lawes 10-05-2022 ©C21Media

