TV2 takes Taboo format for Denmark

Danish broadcaster TV2 has commissioned a local version of Dutch distributor Lineup Industries’ Taboo format, to be produced by Monday Production Denmark.

The format has already been commissioned for a second season by various broadcasters internationally including VRT in Belgium, Bell Media in Canada and TV3 in Spain. Other local versions have been produced for Australia’s Network 10 and Switzerland’s SFR.

Taboo explores the boundaries of what is seen as acceptable humour with a new comedian performing a routine each episode to test those boundaries.

The show was originally produced by Belgian prodco Panenka and was launched first on VRT.