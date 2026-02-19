TV2 Norway, TV4 Sweden pre-buy Danish dramas The Swans, Becoming Queen

Broadcasters in Norway and Sweden have snapped up two forthcoming Danish dramas, The Swans and Becoming Queen, which were presented to buyers by TV2 International Sales & Coproductions in Berlin this week.

Both series featured during the Nordic Series Showcase, which is hosted by distributors Reinvent Yellow, TV2 and DR Sales, during this week’s Berlinale Series Market.

TV2 has since confirmed to C21 that TV2 in Norway and TV4 in Sweden have both pre-bought The Swans and Becoming Queen.

The Swans (8×42’/4×90’) is described as a blue-sky crime series produced by Tall & Small (The Rain) for TV2 in Denmark. It is created by Andrea Winding and Jannik Tai Mosholt and produced by Asta Stuhr and Christian Potalivo.

ZDF is also partnering on the series, which is set in an idyllic coastal town and sees an investigator team up with her eccentric mother-in-law to solve murder cases. Shooting is expected to begin in early 2027.

Meanwhile, Becoming Queen (fka Margrethe) tells the story of the young girl who would become Queen Margrethe II of Denmark. The TV2 Denmark series is expected to premiere in 2027.

Nikolaj Lie Kaas and Josefin Asplund lead the cast of the drama, which is produced by SAM Productions in collaboration with Ahil Films.

Other series presented during the showcase included Reinvent’s The Shadow of Guilt (Sweden) and The Truth (Finland/Denmark), and DR Sales series Harvest (Denmark), Burden of Justice (Sweden) and Still Breathing (Norway).