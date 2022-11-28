TV2 Denmark finds Fremantle’s Lost Ones

NEWS BRIEF: Danish broadcaster TV2 has commissioned The Lost Ones, a new adventure reality format from Fremantle’s local Strong Productions outfit.

Locally titled Flokken, the series sees a group of ordinary people stranded in a remote location where they have to survive until they are evacuated. Participants are only given basic food, a radio and essential survival equipment, and have no idea who else is scattered across the deserted landscape. Fremantle holds global rights to the format.