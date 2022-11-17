TV Klan, TVM line up versions of Love Island

NEWS BRIEF: Albanian broadcaster TV Klan has commissioned two seasons of a local version of ITV’s dating format Love Island hosted by Luana Vjollca, while TVM in Malta has greenlit a version to be produced by Media Exclusive for a May 2023 premiere.

ITV Studios and Motion Content Group’s format has now been adapted in 25 territories. In Sweden, TV4 has commissioned its third season, produced by ITV Studios Sweden, to air next year. In Australia, Nine kicked off its brand new season, while elsewhere the second season in the Czech Republic is airing on Nova.