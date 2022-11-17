Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

TV Klan, TVM line up versions of Love Island

The 2021 season of Love Island UK

NEWS BRIEF: Albanian broadcaster TV Klan has commissioned two seasons of a local version of ITV’s dating format Love Island hosted by Luana Vjollca, while TVM in Malta has greenlit a version to be produced by Media Exclusive for a May 2023 premiere.

ITV Studios and Motion Content Group’s format has now been adapted in 25 territories. In Sweden, TV4 has commissioned its third season, produced by ITV Studios Sweden, to air next year. In Australia, Nine kicked off its brand new season, while elsewhere the second season in the Czech Republic is airing on Nova.

C21 reporter 17-11-2022 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Fox, Mediawan in Finland scrub up local version of Master Cleaners
HBO, HBO Max lost $3bn on back of $7bn content spend, reveals WBD chief Zaslav
C21 withdraws from bidding for NATPE assets as Content Americas garners support
Fremantle acquires 51% majority stake in UK factual producer Wildstar Films
Disney announces hiring freeze, ‘cost structure taskforce’ after earnings miss