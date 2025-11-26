TV industry pays tribute after sudden death of Plum Pictures co-MD Will Daws

Senior TV executives and talent have paid tribute to UK factual veteran and Plum Pictures’ co-founder Will Daws, who has died suddenly at the age of 57.

Daws, co-MD of London-based prodco Plum Pictures alongside Stuart Cabb, passed away on November 24. He leaves behind wife Shula, son Ethan, daughter Noa, mum Dilys and brothers Sam and Joe.

Daws started his career in TV by self-financing a trip to war-torn Liberia and subsequently selling the footage to UK public service broadcaster Channel 4 (C4).

During the early part of his career, Daws balanced being an undercover war cameraman with his love for performing on the stand-up comedy circuit.

He went on to work in current affairs programming at the BBC, where his credits included shows such as Holidays in the Axis of Evil, Places That Don’t Exist, A Dirty Weekend in Hospital and The Zimmers.

His eclectic working life saw him take to the catwalk at British Fashion Week with Top Gear presenter James May, get detained while working undercover in Kenya and help get a choir of old age pensioners into the UK pop charts.

London-based indie Plum Pictures was launched by Daws and Cabb in 2007 under the Hat Trick umbrella, with director of production Victoria Moss joining soon after. The prodco has been behind shows such as The Great Cookbook Challenge with Jamie Oliver, for Channel 4, Mr & Mrs Murder for Hulu/Disney+ and Killer Women with Piers Morgan for ITV.

At Plum, Daws created a raft of globetrotting shows including the long-running George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces, one of numerous property shows Plum made for C4 over the years, as well as James May’s Toy Stories, James May: Our Man In… and Trainspotting Live. In 2019, Daws set up a Bristol-based office for Plum.

Friends and colleagues have paid tribute to Daws, a popular industry figure who described himself as “10% man, 90% anecdote.”

Cabb, co-MD at Plum Pictures, said: “Will was like a brother to me. I’m still in denial that this has happened. He was a wonderful friend and extraordinary business partner. Life will be so much less fun without him.”

Ian Katz, chief content officer, C4, said: “Will was a much-loved force of nature in the British TV world. After an eclectic early career, he built Plum Pictures into a factual powerhouse, delivering a string of Channel 4 hits, many fronted by his great friend George Clarke.

“He’ll be remembered as much for his decency and warmth, as his creativity and infectious energy. He was one of the good guys.”

Clemency Green, senior commissioning editor, C4, said: “Will was a special combination of a kind, generous soul and a joyfully creative mind. The mark he leaves on our industry, and on all of us who were lucky enough to work with him, will endure for years to come.

Jimmy Mulville, MD, Hat Trick Productions, said: “Will was not only a great producer brimming with ideas, he also possessed a wonderful sense of mischief and adventure. He led his Plum Pictures alongside Stuart Cabb with great charm, wit and kindness. We are going to miss him.”

Simon Chinn, co-Founder of Lightbox and a close friend of Daws, said: “Will was the most luminous, the funniest, most positive and brilliantly imaginative person I had the privilege of knowing and calling my friend. He lit up every room he entered and was loved by everyone. His sudden loss is almost impossible to fathom and leaves a massive void. My heart goes out above all to his wife, Shula, and his lovely kids, Ethan and Noa.”

Daws worked on a number of shows with architect-turned-TV presenter George Clarke and ex-Top Gear host James May, who both paid tribute.

May said: “Will Daws was more like the leader of a big, happy gang than someone who fitted the cliched mould of a television executive (a title he loathed anyway). He worked under a simple mantra that said television should be enjoyable to make, otherwise it wouldn’t be enjoyable to watch.

“I loved this man as did everyone around him. I am profoundly happy to have known him.”

Clarke said: “I always called him Lord Daws ….and for good reason. He built the most beautiful ocean liner called HMS Plum. The ultimate amazing space.

“We all travelled with him aboard his wonderful ship visiting some of the most magical places on earth. Whatever storms we faced on those journeys, Lord Daws always protected us, managing to navigate us to calmer, safer waters. We always laughed with him. We were always in awe of him. We always loved him.”