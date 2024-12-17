TV content head Clive Dickens exits Australian telecoms carrier Singtel Optus

Australian telecommunications carrier Singtel Optus has lost its VP for television, content and product development, Clive Dickens after six years in the role.

Dickens joined Optus in May 2019 for the newly created position and spearheaded much of the carrier’s developments in content and OTT partnerships, including Optus Sport which partnered with the Seven Network for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Announcing his departure on LinkedIn, he said: “Now is the right time for me to embark on a new adventure in 2025. I leave behind an incredible team of leaders, colleagues and innovators who I am sure will continue to be obsessed about serving our millions of customers.”

Dickens did not disclose his next move or who would be taking over.

“I am now going to be taking a summer break focusing on my Australian and international family, returning in 2025 for another very exciting new adventure.”

Prior to joining Optus, Dickens was at the Seven Network as chief digital officer driving its digital platform transformation and development of streaming assert 7Plus.