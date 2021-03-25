TV Chosun commissions local Uncle

TV Chosun in South Korea has commissioned a local version of UK sitcom Uncle, the first international adaptation of the series.

Originally produced by Steve Coogan’s Baby Cow Productions for BBC3 in the UK, the Korean version will be a coproduction between BBC Studios and Monster Union, a prodco owned by local broadcaster KBS.

Uncle ran in the UK for three seasons from 2014. The plot follows a destitute musician who decides to kill himself but then forms a relationship with his nephew who he desperately tries to keep out of trouble.

The UK original was written by Oliver Refson and Lilah Vandenburgh. Refson also directed the series.

The Korean adaptation will star Jung-Sae Oh, known for Korean series It’s Okay to Not be Okay.