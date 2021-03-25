TV Azteca’s Ciurana passes away

Alberto Ciurana, director of content and distribution at Mexican network TV Azteca, has died at the age of 61 due to complications from Covid-19.

Ciurana had worked at Azteca since 2017 and was responsible for the network’s change in strategy to make the move away from telenovelas to formats and live event TV.

While at Azteca, he also brokered the deal that saw the rollout of US AVoD Tubi in Mexico at the beginning of last year.

He announced he was suffering from Covid-19 on March 10, despite having received a vaccine.

His position at TV Azteca was the last job in a long career in the industry. After being VP of Mexican media company Televisa for 15 years, he was president of programming and content at Miami-based Spanish-language network Univision.

Benjamin Salinas, VP of the board of directors at Grupo Salinas, the owners of TV Azteca, said: “I’m deeply saddened by the death of Alberto Ciurana, a dear collaborator to whom Azteca owes much of what we’ve built together. He will always be remembered with affection and gratitude. My condolences to his family and friends.”