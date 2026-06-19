TV adaptation of fantasy book series Warrior Cats heads to Disney

Disney Kids & Family has boarded the animated adaptation of bestselling fantasy book series Warrior Cats.

Disney and UK-based children’s content company Coolabi Group have struck a deal that will see the show land on Disney+ and Disney Channel in 2028.

The Mouse House said the project reflects its focus on family-friendly stories filled with magic, wonder and adventure.

Ayo Davis, president of Disney Kids & Family, said: “We’re always seeking out fresh, imaginative storytelling that resonates with families around the world. Warrior Cats has inspired a generation of fans, and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with Coolabi Group to bring this phenomenal series to life on Disney+ and Disney Channel.”

Will Harrison, CEO of Coolabi Group, added: “We are so grateful to Allison and former CEO Jeremy Banks for brokering such a key deal with Disney on behalf of Coolabi and Tencent Video. Disney is the perfect partner for such a hugely loved brand, and we look forward to expanding the fanbase further both in the US and globally when the series hits the small screen.”

The agreement follows the news earlier this month that Chinese streamer Tencent Video had greenlit the project.

Coolabi Group and Tencent Video signed a Warrior Cats development deal in 2024, with the intention of bringing the IP to both TV and cinema screens.

CG and games content creator Original Force is the animation studio on the series, with showrunner AC Bradley (Ms Marvel, What If?) at the helm. Rodrigo Blaas (Star Wars: Sith, Finding Nemo) is on board to direct in collaboration with El Guiri Studios.

Written by a team under the pseudonym Erin Hunter and created by Coolabi’s Working Partners, Warrior Cats is a fantasy book series about clans of wild cats. It has sold more than 90 million books to date in 38 languages and has a large social media fanbase, as well as a Roblox game.

The series, the first TV adaptation of the IP, will follow the core storytelling from the first series of books, Warrior Cats: The Prophecies Begin.