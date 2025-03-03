Please wait...
Series adaptation of Crazy Rich Asians novels from Warner Bros TV in the works at Max

Warner Bros’ 2018 movie adaptation of Crazy Rich Asians

A television adaptation of romcom novel series Crazy Rich Asians is in development at Warner Bros Discovery-owned streamer Max.

Confirmation of the TV adaptation comes almost seven years after the Crazy Rich Asians movie became one of the most talked-about films of 2018, grossing around US$240m at the global box office.

Jon M Chu, who directed the film, and co-writer Adele Lim are both involved in the planned television series.

Written by Singapore-born American novelist Kevin Kwan, the first instalment in the book series was published in 2013. The second book, China Rich Girlfriend, was published in 2015 followed by the third, Rich People Problems, in 2017.

The in-development project comes from Warner Bros Television, with Lim serving as showrunner and executive producer through her 100 Tigers banner. A development writers’ room was opened recently.

Other executive producers include Chu through his Electric Somewhere banner, in addition to Naia Cucukov, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force and Kwan.

SK Global Entertainment, which produced the 2018, is also a producer on the television series.

Jordan Pinto 03-03-2025 ©C21Media
