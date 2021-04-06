Tuvalu’s Zimmerman steps down as CEO

Taco Zimmerman, the CEO of Newen-owned Dutch prodco Tuvalu Media Group, is stepping down from his role and will be replaced by Emiel Neervoort and Sander Van Meurs.

Zimmerman has led Tuvalu for the last 15 years and will continue to be involved with the group as a shareholder and board director.

Neervoort and Van Meurs have both been promoted to joint CEO from their current roles as MD of Tuvalu and sister group Pupkin respectively. They will continue in their existing roles alongside their new CEO duties.

Neervoort joined Tuvalu in 2008, having previously worked at Endemol Netherlands and SBS Broadcasting.

He is responsible for factual entertainment series such as Travel with a Goat, Small Town, Big City, Out of the Silence and The Orchestra of the Nation. He has also created and produced scripted programmes like The Clinic, H3L and The First Years.

Van Meurs co-founded Pupkin in 2003, since which he has been responsible for scripted shows including Riphagen, Ares, Seven Little Criminals and Aanmodderfakker. Prior to Pupkin, he worked at broadcaster NTR.