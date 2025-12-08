Turkish drama shaken by regulator’s ruling to wind down distributor MADD

Two of Turkey’s largest television drama production companies have been fined almost US$3m for anti-competitive conduct, with their joint-venture distributor MADD Entertainment set to be wound down.

The country’s competition authority, Rekabet Kurumu, has fined Ay Yapım and Medyapim 75 million Turkish Lira (US$1.8m) and TRY48m respectively over “monopolistic distribution practices.”

This includes sharing competition-sensitive information about employee wages with each other, as well as restricting independent distributors’ access to content, according to local reports.

Launched in 2018 by Medyapim and Ay Yapım, MADD (Med Yapım Ay Yapım Drama Distribution) Entertainment is a dominant force in the country’s successful drama export business, which has seen the Turkish telenovela spread across the Middle East, Latin America, Eastern Europe and, increasingly, other Western markets.

If MADD is not dissolved, then one of the companies will have to fully transfer its shares in the company to the other.

Local reports have said the decision will “shake” the local scripted industry, with the discontinuation of the distributor within the next 12 months expected to usher in a new era of international sales activity from new, independent companies.

It is hoped this will make the Turkish distribution sector a more level playing field for independent companies and attract new international partners, coproducers, and broadcasters to further expand the footprint of Turkish series worldwide.

Medyapim, founded in 1993, was behind dramas including Mother, based on the Japanese format,and local remakes of Masked Singer and Dancing with the Stars, while Ay Yapim, launched in 2005, has produced global hits such as Fatmagul, Ezel and Forbidden Love. Among its recent shows is Leyla (75×45′), the Turkish adaptation of Globo’s telenovela Avenida Brasil.

MADD, which pushed into unscripted distribution last year off the back of Medyapim’s unscripted activities, is led by managing director Ateş İnce.

Following the decision, MADD Entertainment will be managed by independent administrators to clamp down on information flowing between the production companies and the distributor.