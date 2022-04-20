Please wait...
Turkish drama Scorpion lands first Lat Am sale

Demet Akbağ and Evrim Alasya star in Scorpion

NEWS BRIEF: Ecuadorian television network Teleamazonas has acquired Turkish drama Scorpion (91×45’) through a deal with Istanbul-based production and distribution company Inter Medya.

The move marks the debut of the series in Latin America, after it was previously licensed to networks in Israel, Romania, Albania and sub-Saharan Africa. The show is a tale of love and revenge starring Demet Akbağ, Evrim Alasya, Yusuf Çim and Aslı Melisa Uzun. It was produced for Star TV by Turkish prodco 1441 Productions, which has a distribution deal with Inter Medya.

C21 reporter 20-04-2022 ©C21Media

