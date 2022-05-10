Please wait...
Turkish drama Chrysalis renews on Kanal D

Romantic mystery drama Chrysalis

NEWS BRIEF: Turkish broadcaster Kanal D has renewed romantic mystery drama Chrysalis for a third season.

The show, titled locally Camdaki Kiz, is produced by OGM Pictures and launched in April 2021. It is distributed by Scandi-based Eccho Rights which has sold the show into more than 40 territories to date.

