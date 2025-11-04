Turkey’s Sera Film hoping to have The Key to travelling gameshow format

Turkish format distributor and content creator Sera Film is shopping the international format distribution rights to RTL Studios’ gameshow The Key.

Sera Film said it is currently in talks with multiple broadcasters to remake the format, which sees contestants answering various questions to have the chance to unlock the prize money.

“The Key is a very simple concept for viewers to understand and gets them captivated until the end with its many twists and suspenseful finale,” said Idil Belli, CEO of Sera Film.

Elliott Usifo, executive producer and format creator at Cologne-based RTL Studios, added: “I wanted to develop a format that combines familiar quiz and gameshow elements but at the same time feels fresh, modern and exciting. During the initial game tests, the candidates had so much fun that we can hardly wait to see this show on screen.”