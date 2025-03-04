Please wait...
Turkey’s OGM Universe taps Mikaela Pérez as sales director for Lat Am, US and Iberia

OGM Universe, the Istanbul-based distribution arm of Onur Güvenatam’s Turkish production company OGM Pictures, has appointed Mikaela Pérez as sales director for Latin America, the US and Iberia.

Pérez, who has over a decade of experience in international business, content distribution and media sales, joins from India’s GoQuest Media, where she spent over three years overseeing the Lat Am, Spanish and US Hispanic markets as sales manager.

The Venezuela-born exec began her career in tourism marketing and international relations, later moving into project management between Venezuela and Turkey.

In 2017, she entered the media industry in Istanbul, joining Kanal D International, where she played a key role in expanding the presence of Turkish content across Lat Am before joining GoQuest in 2021.

Ekin Koyuncu Karaman, director of global distribution and partnerships at OGM Universe, said: “Her deep understanding of international markets and proven expertise in content distribution will be instrumental in strengthening our presence in these key regions.”

