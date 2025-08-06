Turkey’s Merzigo taps former Fremantle exec Valerio Motti as MD for EMEA

Turkish digital distribution specialist Merzigo has appointed former Fremantle exec Valerio Motti as MD for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Merzigo manages over 5,000 online channels on platforms such as YouTube and Facebook for content owners including Disney, Fremantle, Warner Bros Discovery and Sony Pictures.

Motti most recently served as European MD at streaming technology company Zixi, which he joined in early 2024 having spent 18 months as VP of Fremantle’s free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) operation.

During his spell at Fremantle, he helped launch more than 30 FAST channels across 20-plus platforms focused on brands including America’s Got Talent, The Price Is Right and Baywatch.

Prior to that, Motti worked at UK short film company Shorts International, owner of global streamer Shorts TV, as executive VP for business development strategy in EMEA.

Motti has previously held roles at ViacomCBS, Verizon-owned AOL Time Warner, Italian commercial broadcaster Mediaset and telco Telecom Italia.