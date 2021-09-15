Turkey’s Kanal D Drama debuts SVoD service for Spanish-language markets

Turkish network Kanal D Drama has launched an SVoD platform dedicated exclusively to local dramas dubbed in Spanish.

The roll-out of the service, which has the option of either a monthly or annual subscription, will begin in Latin America, the US and Spain this month.

More than 4,000 hours of Turkish series will be made available on the platform, including ¿Qué Culpa Tiene Fatmagul?, Mi Vida Eres Tú, Tormenta de Pasiones and Amor en Blanco y Negro.

The SVoD can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play for mobile devices and tablets and can be streamed via Chromecast. The service will also soon be available on Amazon Fire, Roku and on Samsung Smart TVs.

Patrick Rivet, CEO of Thema America, said: “We’re very excited about this new digital mobile viewing option for Kanal D Drama’s brand. This streaming service has come to the Americas as a result of the excellent relations we’ve built in the region all these years, where we already have millions of followers – an audience that recognises Kanal D Drama as the only home for Turkish premieres and premium dramas. This streaming option for Kanal D Drama comes at the right time and promises to become the main entertainment alternative for the Spanish-speaking audiences.”