Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Turkey’s Kanal 7 renews globally successful drama duo

Legacy has been renewed for a third season

Turkish broadcaster Kanal 7 has renewed two long-running series from production company Karamel Yapim, with Legacy getting a third season and The Promise heading for a fifth.

Both titles are distributed worldwide by Eccho Rights. Legacy has been sold into more than 30 territories to date, including Spain, Israel, throughout Eastern Europe, and 10 countries in South and Central America. The Promise has been licensed in more than 40 territories since launching in 2019, including India and the US.

C21 Reporters
C21 reporter 03-02-2022 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Acquisitive Federation takes a majority stake in French prodco Bonne Pioche
WarnerMedia confirms HBO Max launch date for second wave of European territories
Viaplay's Wallestam on moving beyond Nordic noir
Hulu, Fox strike multi-faceted output deal for unscripted, animation
Dynamic hires ZDF's Annika Schmidt to head German originals, Euro copros