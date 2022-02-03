Turkey’s Kanal 7 renews globally successful drama duo

Turkish broadcaster Kanal 7 has renewed two long-running series from production company Karamel Yapim, with Legacy getting a third season and The Promise heading for a fifth.

Both titles are distributed worldwide by Eccho Rights. Legacy has been sold into more than 30 territories to date, including Spain, Israel, throughout Eastern Europe, and 10 countries in South and Central America. The Promise has been licensed in more than 40 territories since launching in 2019, including India and the US.