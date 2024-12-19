Turkey’s Inter Medya moves into AI-generated content with The Crimson Crown

Turkey’s Inter Medya is pushing into AI-generated content with its short film The Crimson Crown, in a move that comes soon after deals for several of its regular drama series in Italy and Paraguay.

The Crimson Crown is an AI-generated short film produced under the direction of Inter Medya creatives Emir Ziyalar and Emre Tapan. It recently won the Best Experimental AI Short Film award in the National Category at Turkey’s first Artificial Intelligence Film Festival.

The festival created significant buzz among the Turkish content production industry. With 1,105 submissions from 94 countries, the festival showcased films produced entirely using artificial intelligence technologies. The Crimson Crown was cited for its “compelling storytelling and technical excellence,” according to Inter Medya.

“Inter Medya remains committed to investing in areas that drive growth and innovation. By offering opportunities for its young team members to enhance their skills, the company continues to position itself as a modern and forward-thinking organisation,” said the company after winning the award.

The news comes soon after the Istanbul-based distributor inked recent deals for some of its human-generated drama series in countries such as Italy and Paraguay. In Italy, drama series Deception, produced by TIMS&B Productions, was acquired by Mediaset, while in Paraguay the company inked a three-title deal with Telefuturo.

The Asunción-based broadcaster acquired Deception, plus Leylifer, a Turkish-Latin American coproduction between Inter Medya and Colombian broadcaster Caracol Televisión that is centred on love and family, and The Girl Of The Green Valley. The latter drama is inspired by Lucy Maud Montgomery’s classic novel Anne of Green Gables and produced by Yesil Yapim.