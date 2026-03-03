Turbozaurs joins FAST channel StoryZoo & Friends

NEWS BRIEF: Dutch edutainment company StoryZoo & Friends has added Turbozaurs, the animated series from Armenia’s Tale Wind Animation Studio, to its free ad-supported streaming TV channel in the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

The series will be featured on StoryZoo & Friends and will also be available on the German-language StoryZoo & Friends YouTube channel. Tale Wind launched dedicated YouTube channels for the animated series in Germany and France last year.