Tune in to the C21FM Weekly Review Show

This week on the station, we play highlights from a great week featuring a mix of music, news and interviews that put the global content business in perspective.

This week on C21FM, we heard from Banijay global head of content operations Lucas Green about ITV’s reboot of Big Brother in the UK and the proposed privatisation of Channel 4.

Faraz Osman, MD and head of creative at Gold Wala, also spoke about the C4 sell-off and challenges facing the UK independent production sector.

Meanwhile, director Louise Hooper spoke about her latest work on Netflix epic fantasy adventure The Sandman, based on Neil Gaiman’s graphic novels of the same name, and plans to develop her own projects.

Finally, YouTuber and Strictly Come Dancing star Joe Sugg discussed his BBC Studios-backed start-up Final Straw Productions, together with development exec Sacha Grimsditch who joined to launch the company this month.

