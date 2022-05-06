Tune in to the C21FM Weekly Review Show

In the C21FM Weekly Review Show, which runs from 10am today to 10am on Tuesday May 10, we play highlights from a great week on the station.

This week on C21FM, we heard from director SJ Clarkson about helming Netflix courtroom drama Anatomy of a Scandal amid the pandemic and how her start in theatre influenced her cinematic style.

Clarkson has made her name as a television director on both sides of the Atlantic with credits on UK dramas such as Hustle and Whitechapel, while in the US, she has directed hit series including Heroes, Orange is the New Black and Succession.

We also heard from Narinder Minhas, the recently appointed CEO of Cardiff Productions, about the recent reshuffle at the Wales-based indie and some of the pressing issues facing the industry.

Launched in 2020 with a focus on factual programming, Cardiff Productions is part of Channel 4’s Indie Accelerator scheme and now has scripted ambitions.

Minhas spoke about Pat Younge’s new role at the indie, the pros and cons of the pandemic and what the privatisation of Channel 4 could mean for Cardiff Productions and other indies like it.

