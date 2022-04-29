Tune in to the C21FM Weekly Review Show

This week on C21FM, we heard from Propagate co-CEO and chairman Ben Silverman and president of global productions Isabel San Vargas about the launch of the US outfit’s Spanish-language division Propagate Fuego.

We also heard from Kinetic Content CEO Chris Coelen about the expansion of the US-based factual specialist’s Love Is Blind franchise on Netflix and the recent launch of its new dating format, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.

Writer Darrel Bristow-Bovey and producer Nimrod Geva from Quizzical Pictures spoke about their Series Mania copro pitch-winning drama Paradys, set in a real present-day South African whites-only private town.

Finally, Betsy Van Stone and Noelle Stehman, creators and showrunners of Astrid & Lilly Save the World, discussed how the Syfy supernatural young-adult comedy-drama is challenging stereotypes and finding audiences around the world.

