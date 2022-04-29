Please wait...
Tune in to the C21FM Weekly Review Show

In the C21FM Weekly Review Show, which runs from 10am today to 10am on Tuesday May 3, we play highlights from a great week on the station. Tune in for a mix of music, news and interviews that put the global content business in perspective.

Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE.

This week on C21FM, we heard from Propagate co-CEO and chairman Ben Silverman and president of global productions Isabel San Vargas about the launch of the US outfit’s Spanish-language division Propagate Fuego.

We also heard from Kinetic Content CEO Chris Coelen about the expansion of the US-based factual specialist’s Love Is Blind franchise on Netflix and the recent launch of its new dating format, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.

Writer Darrel Bristow-Bovey and producer Nimrod Geva from Quizzical Pictures spoke about their Series Mania copro pitch-winning drama Paradys, set in a real present-day South African whites-only private town.

Finally, Betsy Van Stone and Noelle Stehman, creators and showrunners of Astrid & Lilly Save the World, discussed how the Syfy supernatural young-adult comedy-drama is challenging stereotypes and finding audiences around the world.

All of this, together with a mix of music.

C21FM is live 24/7, with a block of interviews starting at 10am BST every day HERE.

Highlights from the Weekly Review Show are also available as a C21Podcast, which can be downloaded by CLICKING HERE from 10am.

C21 reporter 29-04-2022 ©C21Media
