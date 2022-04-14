Tune in to the C21FM Weekly Review Show

In the C21FM Weekly Review Show, which runs from 10am today to 10am on Tuesday April 19, we play highlights from a great week on the station. Tune in for a mix of music, news and interviews that put the global content business in perspective.

Tune in to C21FM

This week on C21FM we heard from former Netflix and Disney+ exec Matt Brodlie about his Constantin Film-backed Los Angeles production outfit Upgrade Productions and its search for local-language stories.

We also hear from S4C CEO Siân Doyle about her ambition for the Welsh-language public broadcaster to deliver high-quality content to the widest possible audience, working with international partners.

Meanwhile, BBC Studios MD of children’s Cecilia Persson discussed the UK pubcaster’s new approach to making kids’ shows and the ways in which she’s looking to engage third parties.

Finally, Ample Entertainment co-founders Ari Mark and Phil Lott spoke about their new HBO Max stranger-than-fiction documentary series The Invisible Pilot, co-exec-produced by Adam McKay.

All of this, together with a mix of music.

C21FM is live 24/7, with a block of interviews starting at 10am BST every day

Highlights from the Weekly Review Show are also available as a C21Podcast