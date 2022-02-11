Tune in to the C21FM Weekly Review Show

In the C21FM Weekly Review Show, which runs from 10am today to 10am on Monday February 11, we play highlights from a great week on the station. Tune in for a mix of music, news and interviews that put the global content business in perspective.

Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE.

This week on C21FM, we heard from SVT head of factual acquisitions Mikael Österby about the kind of shows he is looking for and the challenges the Swedish pubcaster faces from international streamers.

We also heard Lucy Montgomery and Rhys Thomas, the creative duo behind Dodger, discuss the new BBC family adventure series set in the world of Charles Dickens’ Oliver Twist.

Meanwhile, Endemol Shine Finland head of scripted Max Malka spoke about the company’s inaugural drama commission from local public broadcaster YLE and global streamer Netflix.

Finally, Banijay UK CEO Lucinda Hicks discussed the strategy behind the company’s new unscripted group plus its acquisition plans for 2022 and beyond.

All of this, together with a mix of music.

C21FM is live 24/7, with a block of interviews starting at 10am BST every day HERE.

Highlights from the Weekly Review Show are also available as a C21Podcast, which can be downloaded by CLICKING HERE from 10am.