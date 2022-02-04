Tune in to the C21FM Weekly Review Show

In the C21FM Weekly Review Show, which runs from 10am today to 10am on Monday February 7, we play highlights from a great week on the station. Tune in for a mix of music, news and interviews that put the global content business in perspective.

Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE.

This week on C21FM, we heard from Dancing Ledge Productions CEO Laurence Bowen about new BBC Martin Freeman drama The Responder, coping with Covid and the importance of nurturing new talent.

We also heard Abhi Rastogi, CEO of 108 Media, about its recent acquisition of distributor DCD Rights and how it is looking to follow up with more M&A activity.

Meanwhile, Sarah Brocklehurst, founder and CEO of new BBC Studios-backed UK drama producer Brock Media, spoke about the first projects on her slate, including one from Succession scribe Jamie Carragher.

Mark Westcott, co-founder and CEO of new UK unscripted indie Marshal Bishop, talked about bringing his experience working with Bear Grylls to the nascent venture and why adventure entertainment formats remain so enduring.

Finally, Alex Morris, director of LADstudios, the production arm of youth-focused social media publisher LADbible Group, discussed his plans and growth opportunities on TikTok and within the metaverse.

All of this together with a mix of music.

C21FM is live 24/7, with a block of interviews starting at 10am BST every day HERE.

Highlights from the Weekly Review Show are also available as a C21Podcast, which can be downloaded by CLICKING HERE from 10am.