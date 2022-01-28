Tune in to the C21FM Weekly Review Show

In the C21FM Weekly Review Show, which runs from 10am today to 10am on Monday January 31, we play highlights from a great week on the station.

This week on C21FM, we heard from Discovery EMEA and APAC group VP of content and acquisitions Myriam Lopez-Otazu, Discovery UK head of factual Simon Downing and head of entertainment Clare Laycock about their content strategies for the company’s UK linear channels and rapidly growing global streamer Discovery+.

We also heard Amazon Studios’ head of European originals Georgia Brown talk about the challenges and triumphs of the past 12 months and her priorities for the year ahead.

Meanwhile, drama chiefs from key European broadcasters including Arte’s Olivier Wolting, NRK’s Ivar Køhn, YLE’s Jarmo Lampela, ZDF’s Simone Emmelius and SVT’s Anna Croneman spelled out the kind of shows they’re looking for.

Finally, Universal International Studios interim president Beatrice Springborn spoke about her company’s upcoming slate, relationship with Peacock and approach to global partnerships.

