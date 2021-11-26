Tune in to the C21FM Weekly Review Show

In the C21FM Weekly Review Show, which runs from 10am today to 10am on Monday November 29, we play highlights from a great week on the station. Tune in for a mix of music, news and interviews that put the global content business in perspective.

Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE.

This week on C21FM, we heard from Jennifer Kawaja, president of scripted content at Sienna Films and its parent company, Montreal-based Sphere Media, about the Toronto producer’s growing drama slate.

We also heard Noah Media Group co-founders John McKenna and Gabriel Clarke talk about the growing popularity of sports documentaries like their new Canal+ series Arsène Wenger: Invincible.

Animation veterans Philippe Alessandri and Dirk Beinhold offered an update on their ongoing efforts to make sure international streamers commission their fair share of local animation in Europe. The C21FM Weekly Review Show also features Tern TV MD Harry Bell discussing a new BBC documentary on Dolly the Sheep, plus the privatisation of Channel 4.

All of this, together with a mix of music.

C21FM is live 24/7, with a block of interviews starting at 10am BST every day HERE.

Highlights from the Weekly Review Show are also available as a C21Podcast, which can be downloaded by CLICKING HERE from 10am.