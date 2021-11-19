Tune in to the C21FM Weekly Review Show

In the C21FM Weekly Review Show, which runs from 10am today to 10am on Monday November 15, we play highlights from a great week on the station.

This week on C21FM, we heard from former ViacomCBS International executives Claire McArdle and Rebecca Knight about the launch of their new UK unscripted production outfit Collective Media Group.

We also heard MTV3 head of drama Jani Hartikainen discuss the Finnish broadcaster’s new series about the rise and fall of Nokia, plus his priorities for the year ahead.

Threewise Entertainment MD Michael Ford looked ahead to the firm’s Royal Television Society awards-nominated CBBC short film Freestyle, made with deaf and hearing cast and crew; and the C21FM Weekly Review Show also features Cream Productions president Kate Harrison and Blue Ant Media head of original content Sam Linton on their recent documentary about the infamous Harrisville hauntings.

All of this, together with a mix of music.

