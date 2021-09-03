Tune in to the C21FM Weekly Review Show

In the C21FM Weekly Review Show, which this week runs from 10am today to 10am on Monday September 6, we play highlights from a great week on the station.

This week on C21FM, we heard from Tony Ayres and Christian White, the Australian co-creators of the recently launched Netflix thriller Clickbait, about making a binge-worthy US show down under for a streamer with a global audience.

We also heard from Dexter: New Blood showrunner Clyde Phillips about the return of America’s favourite serial killer to US cablenet Showtime. Phillips, who also worked on the first four seasons of the original Dexter, spoke with DQ ahead of his Masterclass at Series Mania this week.

The C21FM Weekly Review Show also includes a chat with Jason and Peter Filardi, creators and showrunners of Epix horror series Chapelwaite, which was inspired by Stephen King’s short story Jerusalem’s Lot and screened this week at Series Mania.

