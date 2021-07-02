Tune in to the C21FM Weekly Review Show

In the C21FM Weekly Review Show, which this week runs from 10am today to 10am on Monday July 5, we play highlights from a great week on the station.

This week on C21FM we heard from Arte France director of fiction Olivier Wotling about how the Franco-German cultural channel is looking to bolster its international scripted ambitions with coproduction partnerships and the boost streamers have delivered to hit series No Man’s Land and Inhuman Resources.

We also heard from South Pacific Pictures CEO Kelly Martin and MD Andrew Szusterman about how the New Zealand media landscape is poised for a shake-up, while Banijay global head of content development James Townley discusses new entertainment format Domino Challenge and the issues facing unscripted TV.

The C21FM Weekly Review Show also includes a chat with Federation Entertainment co-founders Pascal Breton and Lionel Uzan about the French producer-distributor’s recent US$59m investment and plans for expansion, and from Carlene Tan, WarnerMedia Kids Asia Pacific’s director of original production and development, about her programming.

Rounding out the week’s C21FM highlights is an interview with Reshet 13’s chief creative officer Ami Glam about the Israeli commercial broadcaster’s new originals strategy and approach to international partnerships.

