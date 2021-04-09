Tune in to the C21FM Weekly Review Show

In the C21FM Weekly Review Show, which this week runs from 10am today to 10am on Monday April 12, we play highlights from a great week on the station. Tune in for a mix of music, news and interviews that put the global content business in perspective.

Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE.

This week on C21FM we heard from comedian Alex Horne, creator of hit UK entertainment format Taskmaster, about how it become an international success story and endured lockdown, and from TVNZ director of content Cate Slater about her efforts to raise the profile of Kiwi output on the global stage.

We also heard from Fremantle India MD Aradhana Bola about how the company has navigated the pandemic and the way the market is opening up to overseas players, and Nanni Erben and Gunnar Juncken, joint-CEOs at Banijay Germany scripted label MadeFor, discuss their first 12 months in operation.

The C21FM Weekly Review Show also includes a chat with Ringside Studios creative director Gub Neal and executive producer Patrick Irwin about establishing the Newen-backed drama label over the past 12 months, and from Banijay Iberia CEO Pilar Blasco about the firm’s recent restructure and the peninsula’s current Covid-19 production protocols.

All of this, together with a mix of music to keep you sane. Thanks for listening.