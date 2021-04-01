Tune in to the C21FM Weekly Review Show

In the C21FM Weekly Review Show, which this week runs from 10am today to 10am on Tuesday April 6, we play highlights from a great week on the station. Tune in for a mix of music, news and interviews that put the global content business in perspective.

Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE.

This week on C21FM we heard from Rollem Productions founder Kay Mellor about the return of her BBC drama The Syndicate and the need for levity in TV right now, while BBC Studios’ director of current drama Caroline Levy reveals how the organisation is championing diversity with returning series The Break.

We also heard from Annie Murray, manager of local content at Sky TV in New Zealand, and Philip Smith, CEO of Auckland-based Great Southern Television, who are both looking for international partners to tap into a new multimillion-dollar fund to support the production of Kiwi stories with audience appeal both at home and away.

The C21FM Weekly Review Show also includes a chat with Wipeout executive producer Matt Kunitz about reviving the classic physical gameshow for US cablenet TBS at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, and from Stephen Dunleavy, founder and MD of UK natural history producer Humble Bee Films, about Life in Colour with David Attenborough.

All of this, together with a mix of music to keep you sane. Thanks for listening.