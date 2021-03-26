Tune in to the C21FM Weekly Review Show

In the C21FM Weekly Review Show, which this week runs from 10am today to 10am on Monday March 29, we play highlights from a great week on the station. Tune in for a mix of music, news and interviews that put the global content business in perspective.

Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE.

This week on C21FM we heard from TV4 director of acquisitions, formats and development Cathrine Wiernik about the Swedish broadcaster’s first year under Covid-19 and its growing focus on AVoD, and from Media Ranch CEO Sophie Ferron about the changing formats landscape and the firm’s latest incubator initiative.

We also heard from Dynamic Television founder Dan March about the LA-based producer and distributor’s efforts to reach a “broad niche” with sci-fi programming, and from Pulse Films founder Thomas Benski on pushing into non-English-language content.

The C21FM Weekly Review Show also includes a chat with Discovery group VP for EMEA and international content Myriam Lopez-Otazu about the launch of Discovery+, and from CuriosityStream’s Devin Emery and Bakori Davis about how they are responding to increased competition in the factual streaming space.

Rounding out the week’s interviews are former Carnival Film & Television exec Jessica Pope about her new role at Swedish production company Mopar Studios and from Alankrita Shrivastava, writer and director of Netflix Indian drama Bombay Begums.

All of this, together with a mix of music to keep you sane. Thanks for listening.