Tune in to the C21FM Weekly Review Show

In the C21FM Weekly Review Show, which runs from 10am today to 10am on Monday June 3, we play highlights from a great week on the station. Tune in for a mix of music, news and interviews that put the global content business in perspective.

Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE.

This week on C21FM, we heard from Jane Tranter co-founder and co-CEO of Bad Wolf and executive producer Kate Crowther about new BBC drama Dope Girls and why the UK- and US-based Sony-owned prodco is rethinking its transatlantic coproduction strategy.

We also heard from Jo Porter and Rachel Gardner, MD and creative director of Curio Pictures, about bringing Booker Prize-winning WWII novel The Narrow Road to the Deep North to TV screens and the impact risk-averse commissioning is having on development.

Meanwhile, Chris Grant, founder & CEO of Osmosis Global, and president & head of sales Eli Shibley, discussed the ambitions behind the new distribution and finance venture set up by the former Electus and Shine International executives.

Highlights from the Weekly Review Show are also available as a C21Podcast, which can be downloaded by CLICKING HERE from 10am.