Tune in to the C21FM Weekly Review Show

In the C21FM Weekly Review Show, which runs from 10am today to 10am on Monday January 22, we play highlights from a great week on the station. Tune in for a mix of music, news and interviews that put the global content business in perspective.

Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE.

This week on C21FM, we heard from British actor, writer and producer Lenny Henry about his new scripted outfit, Esmerelda Productions, and Banijay UK CEO Patrick Holland about backing the company beyond inaugural ITV drama Three Little Birds.

We also heard from Ralph Lee, CEO of BBC Studios Productions, and Julian Bellamy, MD of ITV Studios, about the turbulence of the last 12 months and their predictions for what’s to come in 2024.

Finally, Monty Sarhan, CEO of SkyShowtime, about the Comcast- and Paramount Global-owned joint venture’s plans for this year and why, though the industry may be past the era of ‘peak TV’, the future belongs to streaming.

C21FM is live 24/7, with a block of interviews starting at 10am BST every day HERE.